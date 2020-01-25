Leaders, diplomatic missions condole with Turkey over major Elazığ earthquake

A number of countries and foreign diplomatic missions to Turkey sent condolences Friday to Turkey for a powerful earthquake that hit the eastern part of the country.

"The EU stands with Turkey, expresses deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sincere hopes for speedy recovery of the injured," said the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Mustafa Akıncı expressed sorrow in a statement after hearing about those killed and injured in the quake.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias wished for a quick recovery and said Greece is ready to dispatch rescue teams and aid material.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the earthquake that struck Turkey, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries, and damage to buildings," said Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Ismail in a statement.

"The people of Malaysia are with the people of Turkey during this difficult period and stand ready to offer assistance facing this calamity," she added.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed grief over the loss of lives in quake-hit Turkey.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Khan said his country stands with the government and people of Turkey in this difficult time.

In a separate statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said: "As always, the people of Pakistan equally share the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter: "Devastating news from Turkey this evening. Our hearts go out to everyone who was injured or who has lost a loved one in today's earthquake. We're keeping you in our thoughts tonight."

At least 21 people were killed and 1,030 others were injured after a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 rocked the eastern Turkish province of Elazığ late Friday, also causing damage in neighboring Malatya province.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake struck Elazığ's Sivrice district at 8:55 p.m. (1755 GMT) from a depth of 6.7 kilometers.

It is not the first quake Turkey has observed in 2020. A 5.4-magnitude quake jolted the western province of Manisa Wednesday, and Ankara was rattled by a 4.5-magnitude quake Thursday.

In 2010, the Elazığ province was hit by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake, killing 51 people.