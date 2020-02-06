EU ambassadors celebrate FM Çavuşoğlu's birthday with a surprise

Ambassadors of EU countries to Turkey celebrated Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's birthday Wednesday with a surprise during an official meeting.



Çavuşoğlu, along with Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı, came together with a delegation of European ambassadors led by EU ambassador to Turkey, Christian Berger. While making opening speeches, Berger revealed the surprise by saying "I think the main purpose of today is to congratulate you on your birthday. That's why we are here."



"We would like to... maybe... sing the traditional birthday song!" Berger added with joy.



"For me?" Çavuşoğlu smirked, baffled by the surprise.



Then ambassadors stood up and sung the Happy Birthday song to Çavuşoğlu. Berger also presented a gift, a frame with the Ottoman prosperity sign to Çavuşoğlu.



"Is it very expensive?" Çavuşoğlu joked. "That's a modest one, within the limits."



The foreign minister thanked all the ambassadors for the surprise.