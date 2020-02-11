Turkey's foreign minister to visit Albania Wednesday

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Albania on Wednesday.

"Bilateral relations with brotherly Albania as well as cooperation opportunities will be discussed; experiences on the EU accession processes will be shared, while views on regional and international issues will be exchanged during the visit," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Ankara has been at the forefront in helping out Albanians in need.

The state-run Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered 500 food packages and 500 blankets to victims of a deadly earthquake in northwestern Albania last November.

Also, Turkey has begun constructing 500 houses for the quake victims.