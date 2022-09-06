At least one person was killed and two others went missing as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor crossed South Korea early Tuesday and moved toward Japan's northern Sapporo city, local media reported.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Typhoon Hinnamnor was one of the devastating typhoons that hit the East Asian nation, displacing thousands of people and disrupting flights and businesses.
Some 3,500 people were brought to safety, South Korean broadcasters reported Tuesday, citing government sources.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.