At least one person was killed and two others went missing as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor crossed South Korea early Tuesday and moved toward Japan's northern Sapporo city, local media reported.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Typhoon Hinnamnor was one of the devastating typhoons that hit the East Asian nation, displacing thousands of people and disrupting flights and businesses.

Some 3,500 people were brought to safety, South Korean broadcasters reported Tuesday, citing government sources.