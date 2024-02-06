One of the oldest and most important institutions in Türkiye since the conquest of Istanbul by the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conquerer, the Mint and Stamp Printing House has played a key role in the production of precious metals and the printing of money throughout its history.

Daily Sabah sheds light on the rich history and current activities of this long-established institution through interviews with Mint officials and artists.

Located in the Beşiktaş district of Istanbul, the Mint produces precious metals, gold and coins, as well as medallions and commemorative coins.

The Mint's archive collection contains 13,000 artefacts dating from the first Lydian coins to the Republican period.

The Order of Glory, the highest decoration of the Ottoman Empire, can be considered as the beginning of the Nobel Prize tradition. The Nobel Prize was awarded in 1903, and the Ottoman Empire awarded the Order of Glory to scientists around the world in the early 1800s.