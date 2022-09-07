Imagine this scenario: You earn roughly $6,000 a month, and your job is basically to do pretty much nothing. Such is the job of Shoji Morimoto, what some would see as a dream job.

The 38-year-old Tokyo resident charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.

"Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular," Morimoto told Reuters, adding that he had handled some 4,000 sessions in the past four years.