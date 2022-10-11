The ancient city of Zeugma, which was home to a Hellenistic era city that later became the site of the Roman city of Commagene in southeastern Türkiye's Gaziantep province, witnessed a historic moment on Saturday as fabrics blended with art were displayed to visitors with a fashion show surrounded by decades old mosaics.
Organized for the second time by the Southeast Anatolian Textile and Raw Materials Exporters' Association (GATHIB) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and the coordination of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM), the theme of the "Fabric Design Contest" was introduced with the slogan, "there is art in its texture."
