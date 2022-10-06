The increase in consumption, be it materially or in abstract realms, has been challenging for humans to catch up with, increasing at a speed difficult for the natural human desire to follow.

In technological terms, for example, as we unwrap a new gadget or a new mobile phone from its box, a newer version is already announced to be launched.

With the advancement of super-fast speed communication tools, social changes, or the implications of these social changes, across our planet have also been extremely difficult to adopt and implement in our daily thinking.

In other words, a brand-new, consumption-based, and arguably fast-evolving, civilization is constructed.

Compared to previous ones, the geographical influence of the elements in this new civilization also spreads across the globe.