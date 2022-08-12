Located in the Kahta district of Türkiye’s southeastern Adıyaman province, the Kahta Castle has been reopened to visitors following a 17-year comprehensive restoration.

The history of the Kahta district dates back to prehistoric times due to its proximity to Mesopotamia, the birthplace of numerous civilizations. Thanks to its geographical location, the settlement has hosted countless civilizations from ancient times to date. Hittites, Mitanni Kingdom, Assyrians, Late Hittites, Persians, and Alexander the Great of Macedonia, the Kingdom of Commagene and the Eastern Roman Empire are among the civilizations that ruled over Kahta.