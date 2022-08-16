The remains of a 2,200-year-old Roman fountain have been unearthed in northwestern Türkiye, archaeologists at the ancient site of Assos said on Monday.

Located within the borders of the village of Behramkale in the Ayvacık district of Çanakkale province, the ancient city sheds light on the past with its richness above ground and the Roman and Byzantine artifacts being unearthed through excavations.

Professor Nurettin Arslan from the Faculty of Science and Letters at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University's Archaeology Department, who is also the head of excavations in Assos, said the site is among the excavations carried out throughout the year in Türkiye and that work in the region has continued uninterruptedly for 42 years.