The Ottoman heritage Bey's Palace in Algeria's northwestern province of Oran welcomes visitors as an important historical monument that has a place in the memory of Algerians. The city of Oran, where the 19th Mediterranean Games were held this year, stands out with historical artifacts and structures from the Ottoman Empire. Located in the south of the Mediterranean, at the point where Algeria is closest to Spain, the city was once dominated by the Spanish. Ottoman Grand Adm. Piyale Pasha surrounded Oran between 1556 and 1563, and after a war with the Spanish, the Ottoman navy, under the command of Yusufoğlu Mustafa Bey, conquered the city in 1708.
