Imagine stepping into the world of the Ottoman and Seljuk Empires, where history comes to life before your eyes. Bozdağ Film Plateaus, a cornerstone of Turkish cinema and TV series, offers visitors a unique journey through time.

Known for iconic productions like "Diriliş Ertuğrul" and "Kuruluş Osman," this expansive plateau has become much more than just a filming location – it’s an immersive historical experience.

The third largest film set in the world and the largest in Europe, Bozdağ Film Plateaus is an open-air museum. Here, visitors can explore the splendor of Turkish history beyond the screen, delving into the depths of centuries-old traditions and cultures.

As well as visiting these historic sites, visitors have the opportunity to learn about history by living it. They can be photographed wearing traditional Turkish costumes and feel the spirit of the period through activities such as horse riding. They can also watch traditional Turkish handicrafts being made and observe the daily life of the people of the time.

The Daily Sabah team was invited to the plateau to witness Turkish history in action.