Built by the 16th-century architectural genius Mimar Sinan, the Zal Mahmut Pasha Complex in Istanbul has been put into service as a culture and arts center following an arrangement with Eyüp Sultan Municipality. The complex in the Eyüp district was commissioned to Mimar Sinan by Zal Mahmud Pasha, one of the viziers during the era of Sultan Murad III (1574-1595), and his wife Şah Sultan, who was also the daughter of Sultan Selim II.
