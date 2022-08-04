Built by the 16th-century architectural genius Mimar Sinan, the Zal Mahmut Pasha Complex in Istanbul has been put into service as a culture and arts center following an arrangement with Eyüp Sultan Municipality. The complex in the Eyüp district was commissioned to Mimar Sinan by Zal Mahmud Pasha, one of the viziers during the era of Sultan Murad III (1574-1595), and his wife Şah Sultan, who was also the daughter of Sultan Selim II.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.