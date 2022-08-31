The death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan was rising steadily on Wednesday as the South Asian country struggles to rescue and care for millions of people displaced by widespread flooding driven by monsoons that have claimed more than 1,160 lives this summer.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 1,162 people, including 384 children and 231 women, had died due to flooding since mid-June. The numbers are expected to further increase in the coming days.
More than 33 million people in some 116 of Pakistan's 160 administrative districts have been affected by the floods, with at least 72 districts being declared disaster areas.
