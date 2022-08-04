In a major milestone, Turkey has conducted the last test firing of its homegrown maritime missile, another important step showcasing the armed forces' technological capacity increase. Compared to its previous tests, the long-range anti-ship missile Atmaca Friday hit a target ship for the first time, according to a video shared by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other Turkish officials.
