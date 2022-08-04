In a major milestone, Turkey has conducted the last test firing of its homegrown maritime missile, another important step showcasing the armed forces' technological capacity increase. Compared to its previous tests, the long-range anti-ship missile Atmaca Friday hit a target ship for the first time, according to a video shared by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other Turkish officials.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.