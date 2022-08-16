A new exhibition that pays tribute to the memory of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has opened at Istanbul’s prominent cultural center Yapı Kredi bomontiada. Organized with the slogan “Frida Kahlo Today," the show “Free’da” brings together 33 unique works by 30 artists rendering a different aspect of the surrealist painter.

Kahlo, who is thought to be a representative of the avant-garde surrealist style, was an exceptional figure in art history both characteristically and professionally. Born on July 6, 1907, in Coyoacan, Mexico, Frida grew up in her family’s house, Casa Azul, meaning the Blue House, which serves as a museum dedicated to her now. While his father was a German photographer, her mother was a “mestiza,” a person of mixed European and Indigenous American ancestry.

"Sınırsız Beden ("Unbounded Body"), Ufuk Güneş Taşkın, mixed technique. (Photo courtesy of Art for Goodness Association)