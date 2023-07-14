Eyüp is one of Istanbul's most popular districts being home to some of the metropolis' most magnificent scenery as well as several of its historically significant landmarks.

Of course, at the head of these comes the Eyüp Sultan Mosque and complex which houses the tomb of Abu Ayyub al-Ansari, a "sahabi" that is a companion of the Prophet Muhammad, after whom the mosque and the district is named.

The tomb is a holy location for Muslims, making it a busy site to visit, particularly during holidays.

During the siege of Istanbul in 1453, Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II rediscovered the grave of Abu Ayyub and five years later had a mosque and complex including a shrine built on the site.