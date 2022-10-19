Istanbul State Opera and Ballet's Don Quixote performance, inspired by some selected parts from Miguel de Cervantes' novel of the same name, was brought to the ballet stage in the magnificent atmosphere of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) – Türk Telekom Opera Hall – as part of the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and met with art lovers.
The piece, which was staged for the first time by Marius Petipa at the Bolshoi Imperial Theatre in Moscow in 1869 with the composition of Ludwig Minkus, is one of the most brilliant and magnificent works of the classical ballet world with its rich melody in its music that unifies the harmonious combination of the colorful and exciting effects of Spanish culture.
