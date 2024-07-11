As everyone knows, Beyoğlu is a rare district where diplomatic missions have established their palaces. One of these is the Palais de Hollande, the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which catches the eye of anyone passing through Istiklal Street.

Besides being a diplomatic mission, the Palais hosts various events, and this year, due to the 100th anniversary of the friendship treaty between Türkiye and the Netherlands, the number of events has nearly doubled. For our Consulate Chronicles series, Consul General Arjen Uijterlinde opened its doors to us.