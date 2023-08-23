The British Consulate General building in historic Beyoğlu, situated on Tepebaşı Meşrutiyet Avenue in Istanbul, catches the attention of everyone passing by. This splendid building, commissioned by the order of Sultan Selim III in 1801 and constructed by the then British Ambassador Lord Elgin, stands as a remarkable architectural piece. I had the privilege of witnessing the magnificence of this structure firsthand, thanks to the gracious invitation of Mr. Kenan Poleo, who serves as the British Consul General to Istanbul and Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

