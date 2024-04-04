Every day, amid the bustling crowds that weave through Istanbul's iconic Istiklal Caddesi, the imposing edifice of the Istanbul Greek Consulate stands sentinel, its baroque and classical architecture capturing the gaze of passersby. Recently, as a guest in the esteemed Istanbul's Consulate Chronicles series, Consul General Ambassador Dr. Konstantinos Koutras opened the doors of the historic Sismanoglio Megaro, inviting us to explore its every corner, and details of his tenure in Istanbul.

Consul General Koutras, the enduring bond between two nations, Greece and Türkiye, rich in history and intertwined destinies, expresses a deep appreciation for Türkiye's cultural dynamism. Reflecting on his diplomatic journey, Koutras expressed pleasure at being among friends, noting his strong relationships with colleagues and journalists.