In these days when autumn is slowly starting to be felt in Istanbul, on a windy afternoon, we met with Consul General of Bangladesh Mohammed Nore-Alam at the breathtaking Camlica Hill overlooking a panoramic view of Istanbul.

He began by saying: “The city of Istanbul offers an atmosphere encompassing a splendid blend of tradition and modernity.

The peaceful coexistence of Middle Eastern and Western cultures and ways of living have made the city a wonderful place to live.

Coming from the multicultural city of New York to another diverse city like Istanbul is surely rewarding for any diplomat.”

“In that sense, I consider myself fortunate to represent my country, Bangladesh, in this historic city and have the opportunity to serve our people living in and around.

Apart from some initial struggle with children’s education and accommodation issues, I am pretty well settled here now,” he added.