Astands as a gateway between East and West, where diplomatic missions play a vital role in fostering international relations and providing essential services to both citizens and visitors. Following our Istanbul consulate chronicles, we return to shine a spotlight on the diverse consulates nestled within this enchanting metropolis.

Olivier Gauvin, the consul general of France in Istanbul, kindly invited us to the historical Palace of France, a special venue that emphasizes the deep relationship between the two countries. Hailing from a diverse background, Gauvin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his current role as consul general. Having navigated the intricate diplomatic corridors of various countries, he has honed his skills in fostering dialogue, bridging gaps and strengthening international ties.