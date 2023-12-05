On a morning when rain was about to pour down in Istanbul, we met with the Ukrainian Consul General Roman Nedilsky and his wife Liudmyla Nedilska on Istiklal Street, one of Istanbul’s busiest and most historic streets. Of course, this street holds a special significance for the consul general as it reminds him of Khreshchatyk Street, the main street of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine.

Amid diplomatic duties and cultural discoveries, Consul General Roman Nedilsky and his family found a 2nd home in bustling Istanbul, fostering a bond strengthened by shared values and mutual aid during challenging times in their homeland Ukraine.

