Welcome to our exclusive interview series featuring consul generals residing in the vibrant city of Istanbul. From the historical and cultural richness of Istanbul to the diplomatic intricacies they navigate daily, join us as we uncover the fascinating stories and insights shared by these esteemed representatives. Together, we embark on a captivating journey through the world of consulates, gaining a deeper understanding of their roles, challenges and the profound impact they have on shaping global connections within this dynamic metropolis.

The first article of our series will be about Sudhi Choudhary, the consul general of India in Istanbul, who leaves a lasting impression with a radiant smile. We met with her in Istanbul's iconic Ortaköy, against the backdrop of a sunny day and the gentle summer breeze, as Choudhary elegantly donned a sari, a traditional garment worn by women in India.