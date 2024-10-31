Istanbul, a city home to many civilizations throughout history, carries traces of the past in its unique architecture and cultural fabric. At the heart of this cosmopolitan city is the Grand Bazaar, a symbol of centuries of cultural and commercial heritage that is more than just a shopping center. While its grand interior draws attention, another often-overlooked aspect of the bazaar is equally intriguing: its roof.

The roof became a topic of conversation in 2012 during the filming of the James Bond movie Skyfall, when motorcycles were driven across it, causing significant damage. Following considerable public backlash, the restoration of the bazaar began in July 2016.

Today, the restoration of the Grand Bazaar's rooftop has been completed and is now open to the public in coordination with travel agencies, offering visitors a panoramic view of Istanbul's historic peninsula from the rooftop.