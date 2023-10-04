Master Bedros Muradyan, Türkiye's last master in the ancient art of "Hakkaklık," has dedicated his life to preserving the rich tradition of manual craftsmanship. Beginning his journey into this intricate world at the tender age of 11-12, he joined his father in their workshop, tucked away inside Zincirli Han in Eminönü. Here, amid the scent of steel and the echoes of hammers, Bedros meticulously crafts jewelry molds, medals, buttons, badges and other intricate items, skillfully etching the legacy of his forebears into each piece.

In front of Bedros Usta's workbench, portraits of statesmen like Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Bülent Ecevit and Süleyman Demirel, along with various signatures, emblems and pattern molds, adorn the space.

The art of engraving, known as hakkaklık, reached its pinnacle, especially in the seal arts, during the civilizations of the Akkadians, Mesopotamians, Egyptians, Romans, Seljuks and Ottomans.

Muradyan, explaining that the true essence of a "hakkak" is being a carver, emphasized that while some professionals work with wood, his expertise lies in being a hakkak who works with steel.