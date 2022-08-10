The beginning of July marked the 120th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Turkish caricature, Cemal Nadir Güler, who was commemorated for his oeuvre of drawings with a comprehensive exhibition organized by Küçükçekmece Municipality, one of Istanbul's small suburbs.

The exhibition offered the linear traces of his lifeline, his transformations and the quest of Güler through the presentation of the first cartoon he drew to his last. Brought to life via the exhibition, the vivid comical characters of Cemal Nadir, who took greatly contributed to the development of Turkish caricature, left an indelible mark on those who followed him.