The beginning of July marked the 120th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Turkish caricature, Cemal Nadir Güler, who was commemorated for his oeuvre of drawings with a comprehensive exhibition organized by Küçükçekmece Municipality, one of Istanbul's small suburbs.
The exhibition offered the linear traces of his lifeline, his transformations and the quest of Güler through the presentation of the first cartoon he drew to his last. Brought to life via the exhibition, the vivid comical characters of Cemal Nadir, who took greatly contributed to the development of Turkish caricature, left an indelible mark on those who followed him.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.