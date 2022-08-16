In a major milestone, Türkiye on Sunday successfully conducted the first test of its hybrid rocket engine that is expected to be used in its 2023 moon mission, the nation’s industry and technology minister announced. The firing test was made at the facility of Delta V, a state-backed research firm that has a leading role in the national space program announced in February, in Istanbul’s Şile district.

