Türkiye’s first armored unmanned surface vessel (AUSV), the first marine craft of the ULAQ project, will be powered by a domestically developed marine diesel engine, the head of the company making the engine said Monday.

Halim Tosun, general manager of TÜMOSAN Engine and Tractor Industry Inc. told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they manufacture engines for the defense industry and his company is part of many projects kicked off under the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).