Three friends living in the Turkish capital Ankara prove age does not matter when it comes to being an adrenaline junkie.

All in their 70s, three parachutists showcased their skills recently in an airshow in Eskişehir, a central province neighboring the capital. “We want to inspire the youth. We want to feel that excitement, that adrenaline rush,” Ömer Erdem, captain of the parachute team says.

Calling themselves “Deli Anlılar” (a play on the Turkish word “delikanlı” meaning "crazy blooded" or "young man," which roughly means “those living crazy moments"), the parachutists took a liking to aviation in their high school years after attending airshows. Years later, they still regularly attend events in Eskişehir, Ankara and other provinces.