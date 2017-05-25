Poverty line in Turkey increases 11.18 percent in a year, hits nearly TL 5,000

The monthly poverty threshold of a family of four increased by more than 11 percent in the past year to hit almost 5,000 Turkish liras ($1,400) in May, according to the regular research of the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Türk-İş).

The research based on data from capital Ankara showed that the poverty threshold had risen from TL 4,479 in May 2016 to TL 4,979 in May 2017, while the hunger threshold jumped from TL 1,375 to TL 1,529. The poverty and hunger threshold for April were TL 4,945 and TL 1,518, respectively.

The monthly increase in food prices, which is one of the main components of inflation, stood at 0.7 percent. The research revealed that the increase in meat prices was the driving force behind the increase in food prices, which would have otherwise fallen in May.

The limit of poverty consists of compulsory expenditures including clothing, rent, electricity, water and heating added to the food expenditure of a family of four; whereas the limit of hunger only consists of the monthly food expenditure needed to receive sufficient nutrition.

The net minimum wage in Turkey currently stands at TL 1,400.