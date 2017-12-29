Turkey's exports rise 11.2 percent in November

Turkey's exports increased by 11.2 percent in November, reaching $14.21 billion, while exports went up 21.3 percent to reach $20.54 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Friday.

The TurkStat also said the foreign trade deficit rose 52.4 percent in November, amounting to $6.3 billion.

The rate of exports meeting imports, meanwhile, fell to 69.2 percent compared to 75.5 percent in November 2016.

Despite currently frosty relations between Ankara and Berlin, Germany was Turkey's top trading partner in November in terms of both imports and exports.

Exports to Germany stood at $1.38 billion, while imports from the country reached $1.98 billion.

Turkey's exports in the first 11 months of 2017 amounted to over $143.2 billion — a 10.4 percent rise compared with the same period in 2016, TurkStat said.

The country's foreign trade volume reached $353.9 billion between January and November this year, marking a 15 percent annual increase, according to provisional data produced by TurkStat and the Ministry of Customs and Trade.

Turkish imports climbed 16.9 percent to $210.7 billion, amounting to a foreign trade deficit of $67.5 billion over the same period.

TurkStat said Germany was Turkey's top export market, at $13.8 billion, or a 9.7 percent share of total exports, while $67.4 billion worth of Turkish exports were delivered to EU28 countries from January to November this year.

In the same period, Turkey imported the most from China ($21.2 billion), Germany ($19.1 billion) and Russia ($17.6 billion).