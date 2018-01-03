Turkish-Qatari cooperation grows with joint e-commerce initiative

Turkey's General Directorate of Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) and Qatar Post have jointly launched a new e-commerce platform, http://www.turkishsouq.qa.

The platform is expected to enhance Turkey-Qatar cooperation, Turkish Minister for Transport, Maritime Affairs, and Communications Ahmet Arslan said Monday. At a promotional event for the website in Doha, the minister joined in via FaceTime from Turkey.

"Our cooperation with Qatar will not be limited to e-commerce. It will become widespread in other fields and will pave the way for the two countries to work together," he said.

PTT Chairman Kemal Bozgeyik said the project would be an example for the world and will contribute to the Turkey-Qatar bilateral ties. "Qataris will have an easier access to Turkish products through this website ... Trade between our countries will grow," he said.

Qatari Transport Minister Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti said the products will reach the customer in seven days, and they are working on shortening that even further. He said the e-commerce volume in Qatar reached $1.098 billion and that figure was expected to reach $2.75 billion by 2020.

The e-commerce platform will offer Turkish products to customers in Qatar and vice versa. Products on the PTT's national e-commerce platform, http://www.epttavm.com, will also be offered on the website.