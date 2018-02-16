Turkey, Belarus look to cement bilateral relations

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldrım yesterday reiterated Turkey's willingness to boost bilateral relations with Belarus during his two-day official visit to the country.

"Neither Belarus nor Turkey has a hidden agenda. We only care about our countries' development and welfare of our people," Yıldrım said at a joint news conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Yıldrım said he had a "fruitful" meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov.

The two premiers discussed a roadmap to enhance bilateral relations which was agreed in 2016 during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Belarus.

Lukashenko, for his part, said Turkey-Belarus relations gained a momentum in trade and economic areas.

He hoped the trade volume between the two countries will exceed $1 billion.

The two countries inked agreements in six fields including transportation, economy, sports, science, and librarianship.

The Turkey-Belarus Business Forum was expected to be held yesterday in Minsk, where further development of mutual trade, economic and investment cooperation was to be discussed. Turkey was the first country to recognize the independence of Belarus. Diplomatic relations were established in 1992.