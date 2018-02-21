Global business forum names Turkey as Europe's top entrepreneurship policymaker

Young entrepreneurs from around world gather in Istanbul to make a change

The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) on Tuesday selected Turkey's Ministry of Development as the best policymaker in Europe supporting entrepreneurship.

The WBAF presented the award to Turkish Minister of Development Lütfi Elvan during its 2018 World Congress in Istanbul from Feb.18-20.

The two-day event, officially partnered with the Visegrad Group—a cultural and political alliance of the Central European nations the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia—hosted 26 panel discussions, 17 keynote speeches, nine fireside chats, five presentations, one governmental meetup, two workshops, two master classes and one short course.

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov also received the Grand Award for opening his summer home to youth to train future leaders and for providing successful youth an education at a leadership summer school.

The WBAF is an international organization aiming to ease access to finance for businesses from startup to scale up with the ultimate goal of generating more jobs and more social justice worldwide, according to its website.