Farm fields to be traded on Borsa Istanbul

Borsa Istanbul Chairman Himmet Karadağ said yesterday that they will hold a meeting with the forestry minister in order to discuss listing farm fields on the stock market.

Karadağ noted that stock ownership for goods and services on the stock exchange is changing and said they were handling the ownership of more than 1.5 billion goods, services and products on a daily basis with zero problems.

He added that stock markets are one of the most sophisticated systems in world trade which did not share the problems encountered in classical trade.

"If we can change the ownership of three to five acres of land in a matter of days, I would say we have done a very good job," said Karadağ, pointing out that on the stock market, the ownership of second-hand cars, land, house, and even industrial plants can be sold in a matter of a few seconds. "We do this every day, partly or wholly. That is the stock market. We liken the stock market to public opinion polls, but this public opinion poll consists of the preferences of those who put their money on their idea," he said, underlining that the figures on the stock market would not likely be virtual because people invest real money