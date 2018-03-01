Turkish Central Bank reserves up 7.1 pct, top $115B

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey's (CBRT) total reserves reached $115.29 billion as of the end of January, the bank announced yesterday. Official reserve assets rose 7.1 percent, compared to $107.63 billion as of Dec. 31, 2017, according to the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

In January, foreign currency reserves - in convertible foreign currencies - rose to $88.44 billion, a monthly increase of 7.1 percent. As another sub-item of official reserve assets, gold reserves - including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped - climbed 7.4 percent last month to reach $25.28 billion, compared to the previous month. At the end of January 2017, the bank's total reserves were $106.45 billion, including $89.05 billion in foreign currency along with $15.93 billion in gold reserves. Over the past 10 years, the CBRT's official reserve assets rose nearly 61.5 percent, from $71.4 billion in January 2009 to $115.29 billion in January 2018.

In mid-December 2013, the bank's total reserves saw a historic high of nearly $136 billion, including some $21 billion in gold reserves.