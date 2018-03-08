Trump says he may 'go up or down' on tariffs with some countries

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was sticking to his plans for 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports but would have flexibility to change those for specific countries.

"I'm sticking with 10 and 25 [percent] initially. I'll have a right to go up or down, depending on the country, and I'll have a right to drop out countries or add countries," he told reporters at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Trump said he would be fair and flexible on the issue while protecting American workers.

Earlier Thursday, Trump suggested Australia and "other countries" might be exempted, along with Mexico and Canada.

The president's plans have irritated U.S. allies and sparked concerns about a trade war.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Europe's top monetary official criticized the tariff proposal as a "dangerous" unilateral move.

Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank, said that the "immediate spillover of the trade measures... is not going to be big." But he said such disputes should be worked out among trade partners, not decided by measures initiated from one side.

"Whatever convictions one has about trade... we are convinced that disputes should be discussed and resolved in a multilateral framework, and that unilateral decisions are dangerous."

Trump is expected to announce his tariff decision by the end of this week. Trump has long singled out China for being unfair in trade practices, but experts say the tariffs would hurt U.S. allies Canada and the European Union far more.

Draghi warned that unilateral moves like these tariffs could trigger retaliation — which the EU and China, among others, have already threatened.

The most important fallout, Draghi said, would be if tariffs raised fears about the economy. They could depress confidence among consumers and businesses, he said, which could weaken both growth and inflation.

Draghi also alluded to the kind of financial deregulation the U.S. is pursuing as a risk to the global economy. The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would remove some of the banking safeguards imposed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers. The bill is sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho but has attracted several Democratic sponsors as well.

Draghi didn't mention the bill specifically but said that the global financial crisis had been preceded by "systematic disruption of financial regulation in the major jurisdictions." He said that while European regulators are not looking to ease back checks on the financial sector "massive deregulation in one market is going to affect the whole world."

These uncertainties overshadowed a monetary policy announcement by the ECB, in which it hinted it is closer to withdrawing a key economic stimulus program.

The bank left unchanged its key interest rates as well as the size of its bond-buying stimulus program after its latest policy meeting. But in its statement it omitted an earlier promise that it could increase its bond-purchase stimulus in size or duration if the economic outlook worsens.

Draghi downplayed the step, saying it was a "backward-looking measure" that no longer fit today's circumstances. Economic growth in the eurozone hit a strong annual rate of 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, making the prospect of added stimulus remote.