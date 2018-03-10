Qatar planning to become self-sufficient in dairy products by Ramadan

The Qatari market is expected to become self-sufficient in dairy products by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which kicks off in mid-May.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Moutaz al-Khayyat, the chairman of the board of directors for Baladna, said the company will fulfill demands of the local market.

The move comes as part of efforts of the Gulf state to overcome the severing of trade relations and transportation links with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt since June 2017.

Al-Khayat said in two days the company will collect 3,200 cows shipped by sea from the U.S.

"Baladna company, immediately after the blockade, had imported 4,000 cows from the United States and Europe," he said.

"The new number of cows represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and productive growth phase and will help us meet the market demands of high-quality fresh dairy products," al-Khayyat said.

Qatar had relied mainly on dairy product imports from Saudi Arabia with 400 tons of milk and yogurt imported daily.

"We will be exporting after self-sufficiency in dairy products in Qatar," al-Khayyat said.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent visited Baladna company's Al-Khor Farm, which has 4,000 cows, located 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Doha.

"The farm is equipped to comfortably house more than 20,000 cows," Peter Weltevreden, Chief Executive of Baladna, told Anadolu Agency.

He added the farm is specially designed to suit Qatari environment and high temperatures.

"After the arrival of the new number of cows, production will increase to about 200 tons of fresh milk daily," Weltevreden said.

By 2019, he said, the farm will function in full capacity with 20,000 cows.

"In May 2018, 3,200 cows will arrive and in November of the same year 3,000 more," he added.

The company expects to increase the production of fresh milk and yoghurt to 500 tons per day, which is sufficient for domestic demand, with a surplus of 100 tons for export.

The farm includes a milk packaging plant and another plant is planned for the end of 2018.

"Most of the packing equipment for Baladna's products are imported from Turkey, and many Turkish experts and consultants are working with us," he added.

Every day, nearly 2,000 people visit Baladna Farm that includes a zoo, a large park and a restaurant, according to the company's employees in charge of the farm.