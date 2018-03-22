Uludağ Economy Summit to begin tomorrow

Bursa, a major industrial hub in northwestern Turkey, is getting ready to host the 7th Uludağ Economy Summit on March 23 and March 24.

The summit, co-organized by economy magazines Capital and the Ekonomist, will host nearly 1,200 businesspeople from around the world. The main theme of the two-day event this year will be "Future."

It will comprehensively address a variety of subjects, including agriculture, health, production, banking, digitalization and entrepreneurship.

Business and political leaders will discuss the developments in Turkish and global business as well as their future in more than 20 different sessions.