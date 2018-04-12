Danish DFDS acquires Turkish U.N. Ro-Ro for 950 million euros

Danish shipping company DFDS acquired 98.8 percent of the shares in Turkish freight shipping operator U.N. Ro-Ro for 950 million euros excluding debts, according to a statement released by northern Europe's largest logistics company.

The company aims to increase its presence in the Mediterranean by acquiring the largest player in the Turkish market and the Mediterranean.

DFDS CEO Niels Smedegaard said that the acquisition of U.N. Ro-Ro has brought the company to one of the most attractive markets in Europe.

U.N. Ro-Ro CEO Selçuk Boztepe said that the expertise, combined network capabilities and financial power of the new shareholder would increase the competitive power of the company in the face of international logistics companies and Turkish exporters as well.

The deal, which is subject to approval by Turkish, German, Austrian and Italian authorities, is expected to be completed by June, the statement said.

The shares in the acquisition were owned by a consortium consisting of Actera Group, the parent company with investments in Turkey's largest spirits producer Mey and Kamil Koç coaches, and Esas Holding, best known by the country's largest private airline Pegasus.

U.N. Ro-Ro previously issued an explanation note regarding the public offering of 57.7 of its shares.

U.N. Ro-Ro has a fleet of 12 ships with an annual capacity of 322,000 vehicles. It currently operates four routes to Italy and one route to France with a 35 percent market share in Turkey.

The company was established by 48 Turkish transport companies in 1994, in the height of armed clashes in the former republics of Yugoslavia, to by-pass the Balkans and reach European markets with an initial route to Italy's Trieste.

U.N. Ro-Ro was initially acquired by prominent investment firm KKR & Co. in 2007 for 910 million euros, later to be sold to Actera & Esas consortium in 2014.