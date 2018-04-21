Consumer confidence soars in April

Confidence in the Turkish economy has increased in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported Friday.

The consumer confidence index increased 0.8 percent in April to 71.9 points from 71.3 in March, according to the report.

The probability of saving index saw the largest improvement among the subindices, suggesting more and more people expected to save money. The subindex surged 8.5 percent to 28.2 points.

The number of people unemployed expectation index, which is a gauge of the health of the labor market, saw a 1.4 percent, or 2.2-point, increase.

Attitudes over the general economic outlook fell 0.4 percent, down from 95.1 to 94.7 points in April month-on-month.

The financial situation expectation of household index also saw a drop of 0.5 percent, to 90.2 points.