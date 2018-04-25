PM Yıldırım's visit to boost economic ties with Spain

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım arrived in Spain yesterday for an official visit during which he will take part in the 6th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit.

The official visit comes following an invitation by Yıldırım's Spanish counterpart. Yildirim was welcomed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy with an official ceremony at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

During his visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by Environment and Urbanization Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Food, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba, Transportation, Maritime Affairs and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz and Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Mehmet Ersoy.

Apart from meeting Rajoy, Yıldırım is also expected to meet Congress of Deputies President Ana Pastor and King Felipe VI. Speaking at a news conference in the capital Ankara ahead of his visit, the premier said both sides would focus on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues during his visit.

The premier said he would also meet the Turkish and Spanish business community to boost economic ties. He is also expected to attend the Nueva Economia Forum, which is considered an important reference point for politicians, the business world, diplomats and the press.

He said Turkey's bilateral trade with Spain increased by 19 percent in 2017, reaching around $13 billion while hundreds of Spanish companies were investing in Turkey.

"We take this visit very seriously to further our relations with Spain and we will sign some agreements," Yıldırım added.