S&P raises Turkey outlook to stable, lowers ratings on deteriorating external performance

The U.S.-based credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) said Tuesday that Turkey ratings lowered on deteriorating external performance and higher inflation, adding that the outlook was stable.

S&P lowered Turkey's sovereign credit rating to BB- from BB, raising outlook to stable from negative.

The credit rating agency said that Turkey's macroeconomic imbalances, mainly a deteriorating current account and fiscal deficit, as well as high inflation, are building up, adding that the exchange-rate depreciation and volatility are a risk to Turkey's financial stability.

S&P also said that signs of distress in Turkey's private sector are starting to show, suggesting that capital outflows and the Turkish Lira's depreciation may accelerate this trend.

The U.S.-based agency said that the stable outlook on Turkey balances risks from what S&P sees as overheating economy and growing macroeconomic imbalances, adding that it could lower Turkey ratings if external financing conditions, Turkey's exchange rate deteriorate further and eventually lead to an increase in vulnerabilities in the country's private sector.