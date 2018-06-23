Turkey's new mega industrial zones to attract investments

Turkey's mega industrial zones, which will be built with a TL 140 billion (nearly $30 billion) investment, will attract significant international investments. Mega industrial zones will create 100,000 jobs, attract domestic and international investments, and provide high-tech production, according to information compiled from the Science, Technology and Industry Ministry.

All expenditures of the zones, including a bridge, railway connection, electricity, water lines and telecommunications will be covered by the ministry.

Turkish Finance Ministry and Treasury will also support the zones.

China, South Korea and Singapore's industrial areas will be role models for Turkey's mega industrial zones.

The zones will be operated by common law corporations and these corporation's structure will be open to domestic and international enterprises' investments.

In the first stage, four mega industrial zones will be built with TL 45 billion investment in the coastal Black Sea towns of Trabzon, Zonguldak and Sakarya, and in southern Adana. These areas will employ around 35,000 people.

In the first stage, investments will be made in energy, machinery, road-motor vehicles, the defense industry, railway systems, space, aviation, biotechnology, nanotechnology and information technology fields.

After the first stage, 10 more mega industrial zones will be built totaling TL 140 billion in investments around the country. It is expected that these zones will employ around 100,000 people in total. The mega industrial zones were first announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week.

"We're building mega industrial zones in five regions across the country. They will upgrade Turkey's industry and technology sector and create 100,000 jobs," the president said on his official social media account.

He highlighted that the planned zones will enable Turkey to make a great leap in industrial production. The president added that the legal work for the industrial zones has already been completed.