Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 9.6 percent in April

Turkey's unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year to 9.6 percent in April, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Monday.

According to TurkStat data, the number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over decreased by 201,000 to 3.09 million persons in April compared with the same period last year.

"While youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 was 16.9 percent with 2.9 percentage point decrease, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 9.8 percent with 0.9 percentage point decrease," TurkStat said in a statement.

The number of employed persons rose by 852,000 to 29.01 million persons in April 2018, bringing the employment rate to 47.9 percent with 0.7 percentage point increase year-on-year.

In the same period, the non-agricultural unemployment rate was 11.4 percent, down 1 percentage point.

TurkStat added that the labor force participation rate (LFPR) was 53 percent, up 0.3 percentage points over the same period in 2017.