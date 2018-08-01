Turkey's exports soar 11.8 percent in July to record $14.1 billion

Turkey's exports rose 11.8 percent in July, reaching $14.1 billion — the highest figure ever for the month of July, Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) data showed Wednesday.

The largest jump in exports was seen in the defense and aviation sectors, with a 38.3 percent rise. Following defense and aviation, the exports of boats and yachts saw an increase of 64 percent, while steel exports rose 60 percent.

According to TIM data, the country's exports in the first seven months of 2018 increased by 7 percent to climb to $96.3 billion. Exports in the last 12 months rose 8.1 percent, reaching $163.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey's imports in July stood at 20.1 percent, falling 6.4 percent as the rate of exports meeting imports jumped to 70.1 percent from 58.7 percent.