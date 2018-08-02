US sanctions have limited economic impact on Turkey, Finance Min. Albayrak says

US sanctions Turkish ministers of justice and interior over Brunson case

Turkey calls on US to reverse its 'wrong decision' regarding sanctions

U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over the trial of terror-linked U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson are unacceptable and will have limited impact on the Turkish economy, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

Albayrak said Turkey's priority was to resolve the issue with Washington, a NATO ally, through dialogue and diplomacy. Speculative actions in financial markets following the announcement of the sanctions would be rendered void, he said.

Albayrak also said Turkey was working on securing short and medium-term external financing, adding that Turkish economy would be based on healthy and sustainable growth.

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday issued sanctions against Turkish officials including Minister of Justice Abdülhamit Gül and Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu in retaliation over Turkey's detainment of terror-linked U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson.

Brunson, who was previously jailed for his links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the PKK, was released on July 25 following an appeal by his lawyer, who objected his extended detention in an earlier hearing, citing health problems the 50-year-old defendant suffers from.

The Second High Criminal Court in Izmir ordered his house arrest and a ban on travel abroad for the pastor.

The case has been a thorny issue between Turkey and the U.S. Washington has repeatedly called for the release of Brunson, claiming he was "unjustly detained."

The Turkish government has repeatedly told Washington that Brunson's case is being handled by the courts and the government cannot intervene.