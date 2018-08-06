Business world says Turkish Cabinet's 100-day action plan will accomplish necessary reforms

The business world has welcomed the Cabinet's new action plan that covers the first 100-day targets for energy, industry, foreign trade, urbanization, foreign policy, defense, education, health, agriculture and technology.

The plan that was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday will expedite the necessary reforms and it will help Turkey's economy remain robust, according to the leading business figures in the country.

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Chairman Şekib Avdagiç said that the action plan was the messenger of a new vision in the economy, adding that it will create a doping effect on 400 or so projects that were not able to cover enough distance previously due to bureaucratic problems.

Avdagiç said each of the projects is of significant importance to the business world.

"The 100-day plan also points to solutions that the production economy needs and that need to be 'immediate' because we all know that the Turkish economy needs sustainable and balanced growth," Avdagiç said. "We must cut financing costs and close our current account deficit through value exports. This plan gives us that."Avdagiç said that "the marathon" had begun, stressing that the biggest difference of the first 100-day plan would be the speed in practice with the professional Cabinet and that it reinforced hope and trust.

"This plan shows that Turkey, pushed into the spiral of exchange rates and interest, will build its own future with concrete projects. We consider it important that 400 projects and the corresponding TL 46 billion ($9 billion) are realized without any additional burden on the budget," Avdagiç said.

Abdurrahman Kaan, the chairman of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD), pointed to the importance of reforms in the plan for Turkey's future. Kaan underlined that they welcomed the action plan, which they see as an important step to achieve the goal of a strong Turkey.

He said the plan included many rooted reforms from economy to justice and education to health. He added that the program covered significant reforms in terms of improving trade by solving the current structural problems of the Turkish economy. He also highlighted that this plan will make the strong growth performance of the Turkish economy achieved in the last quarter sustainable.

"The announced 100-day action plan includes highly accurate solutions for making fiscal discipline sustainable, increasing investment potential and raising employment levels even higher," the MUSİAD chairman noted.

He said that as the business community, they made some suggestions to the economic administration from time to time to meet the challenges they faced in business processes and to increase their contribution to the country by moving their businesses further.

Hasan Ali Cesur, the chairman of Association of Anatolian Businessmen (ASKON) said that the plan aims to move the existing business structure further.

Saying that the plan was an action plan touching all stakeholders, Cesur said, "While the plan predicts savings in the public, our economic priorities are targeted. As long as these kinds of decisive and important steps are taken, Turkey will never falls flat on its face. This plan will further ignite Turkey."

He said it was an action plan that prioritized the welfare state, covered their economic expectations and emphasized Turkey's construction by strengthening the defense industry, highlighting that as long as such decisive and important steps were taken, Turkey would never fall flat on its face.

"This action plan will further ignite Turkey. Four hundred projects have been announced, but it is said that it will reach a thousand. It takes stability and determination to be able to pass on all these things within 100 days," he continued. "We have to be agile and fast in every area. I hope that we will achieve our goals as soon as possible by realizing the elements on this plan."

Turkish Contractors Association (TMB) Chairman Mithat Yenigün said that the plan was welcomed by the construction sector, stressing that it was extremely important for the agenda to be oriented toward the economy and sustainable growth for the welfare and happiness of the people immediately after the elections.

"In the new era, we approve the economy's gathering under a single roof and believe that the announced projects, especially economic measures that have been expected to be realized for many years, will enter into force quickly," Yenigün commented.